Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 186,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

