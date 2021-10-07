Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,584 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,135 shares of company stock worth $27,621,089. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of PGNY opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

