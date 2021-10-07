Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ (CLMT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

