Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,992. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

