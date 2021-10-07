Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

CPE opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

