Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.31, but opened at $52.61. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Calix shares last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 1,087 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.