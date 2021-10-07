Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

