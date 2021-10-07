Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 415,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,948. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $146.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

