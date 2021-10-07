Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 196,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.22%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.