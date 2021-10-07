Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.98. Cabot posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,070. Cabot has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

