Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $66.26 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and $56,560.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.83 or 0.00517812 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

