Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.09

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $514.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

