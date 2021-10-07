Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $202,000 Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,117,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,063,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

