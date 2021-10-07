Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 8,289 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund makes up about 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSD. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

