Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,276,000.

Shares of TRONU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09.

