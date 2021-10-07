Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $2.49 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.50% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.