Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires New Holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRIVU. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth about $7,046,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth about $5,221,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter worth about $994,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIVU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

