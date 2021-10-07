Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 34,822 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:BBW traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $21.00.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.