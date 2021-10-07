BTIG Research Trims Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) Target Price to $31.00

Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

