BTIG Research Trims Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) Target Price to $31.00

Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
