BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTGOF. New Street Research downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

