BSC Station Hits Market Cap of $5.25 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00063287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.72 or 0.99833260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.46 or 0.06573632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.