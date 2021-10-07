Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,598 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.91 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
