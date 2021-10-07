Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,598 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.91 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.