Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 195,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $443,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 219,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

