Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 1,325,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,989. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -441.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

