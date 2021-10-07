Brokers Set Expectations for Petrofac Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Petrofac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

POFCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $788.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

