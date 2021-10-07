Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $87.31

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

VLO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,205. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

