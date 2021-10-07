Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $21.07

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 443,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,281. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 194.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after buying an additional 860,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 604,733 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.