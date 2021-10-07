Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $63.50

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $120,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $32.40 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

