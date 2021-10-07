Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Price Target at $136.50

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP opened at $106.41 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.