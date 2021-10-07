Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Target Price at $2.93

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

