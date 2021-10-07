Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,541.21

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 14.24 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,394.64 ($18.22). 8,659,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,176. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,442.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,391.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

