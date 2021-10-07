Brokerages Set Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target at $9.63

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of analysts have commented on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

EGLX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.51. 521,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

