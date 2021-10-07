Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$14.43

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.43.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$13.31 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.60. The firm has a market cap of C$26.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

