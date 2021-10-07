Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $243.33

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $236.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.