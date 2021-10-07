Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $65.27

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. 1,812,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

