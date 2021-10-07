Brokerages Set Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target at $28.50

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.18. Airgain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 29.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

