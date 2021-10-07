Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $87.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $65.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $354.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.99 million to $367.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $429.23 million, with estimates ranging from $421.05 million to $435.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of WPRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,386. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.