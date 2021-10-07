Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,618. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

