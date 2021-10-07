Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 329,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.26. 929,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.