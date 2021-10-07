Brokerages Expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%.

LGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LGO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $640.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at about $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

