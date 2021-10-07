Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

