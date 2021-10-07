Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $4.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.74 and the lowest is $3.62. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $18.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $18.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGIH opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.20. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $53,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

