Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

