Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Update

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 165,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 93,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,393. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $941.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.