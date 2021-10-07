Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bridgford Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bridgford Foods by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.21 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $21.80.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

