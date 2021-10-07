BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.