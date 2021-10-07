Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.87 ($101.02).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €81.08 ($95.39) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.55.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.