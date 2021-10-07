Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.87 ($101.02).

FRA BNR opened at €81.08 ($95.39) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.55.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

