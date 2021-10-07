Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 1.8%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €81.94 ($96.40) and last traded at €81.94 ($96.40). Approximately 340,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €80.48 ($94.68).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €84.54 and a 200 day moving average of €79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

