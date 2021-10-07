BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.