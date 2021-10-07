Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,608 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 185,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,225. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

